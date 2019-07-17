Telford breast imaging department moves to new dedicated location

This move will bring breast imaging services at PRH into one location which includes a new private waiting area and changing cubicles as well as a new mammography suite.

It is hoped this will help streamline the breast cancer care patient pathway at PRH, and also give patients much more privacy.

The department covers four dedicated breast clinics each week, as well as performing breast biopsies, pre-theatre interventional procedures and mammograms.

Breast imaging services are also provided at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Rachel Hammond, senior breast mammographer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both PRH and RSH, said it would help improve privacy for patients attending appointments at PRH.

More streamlined and patient-focused

She said: “Previously ladies were sat within an open waiting area off the main x-ray corridor at PRH which is very busy.

"They would be required to cross the corridor if they needed an ultrasound following their mammogram whilst dressed in a hospital cape.

“The new department has addressed this issue, and we now have a dedicated breast department that is only accessible to patients requiring breast imaging either for breast screening or as part of the symptomatic pathway.”

Linda Deane, breast imaging consultant radiographer at SaTH, said: “The new department at PRH has allowed us to create a private waiting area, three enclosed private changing cubicles, a new mammography suite and a second new, additional ultrasound room.

“We also have a second ultrasound scanner which was generously provided by donations given to breast clinical charitable funds.

“Through these improvements we are able to ensure that the patient pathway is more streamlined and patient-focused, directly answering patient care by being in one location.

“We are also adjacent to the breast clinic waiting room enabling our patients to stay together with their relatives for the majority of their visit.

“We have already had positive feedback from some of our patients who have been coming over several years, who are full of praise for the new, improved facilities.”