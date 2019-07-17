How computer tools could benefit Shropshire's health and social care

Local authorities and NHS bodies from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin came together to look at the benefits.

The use of digital technology in health and social care has been shown to improve quality, efficiency and patient experience, as well as supporting more joined up care and improving the health of local populations.

At the event held at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, organisations were shown how other areas of the country have used digital technology to improve services.

Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STW STP), a partnership of health and care organisations focusing on the health and care needs of local people, were responsible for organising the event.

The STW STP recognises that technology could transform the way people receive and use services, as well as transform the way services and organisations connect with others.

Together with the sponsors of the event, Microsoft and Hitachi Solutions, STW STP showcased the range of Microsoft products on offer, giving people a glimpse of what’s possible.

The event was organised by a collective of senior IT staff from across STW STP who all noted the need to better utilise technology.

Breaking down barriers

Mark Brandreth, chief executive of Oswestry-based Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Digital technology offers a real opportunity.

“We can improve the lives of the patients and citizens, making it easier for them to access services from our organisations.

“We already have examples of video consultations, apps to support rehabilitation and tools that monitor people’s health from home but working together we can do even more.”

Andrew Boxall, chair of the Digital Group, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to learn from others and see what’s possible with Microsoft’s technology.

“We know that technology can be a real lifeline for residents and patients, particularly when we begin breaking down some of the barriers between the local authority and NHS.”

Sir Neil McKay, independent chairman of the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin STP, said: “This event is a great example of how STW STP is bringing people together from across organisations in health and social care to develop and share ideas.

“The event was a huge success and it was great to know so many health and care professionals from across the county coming together to explore how digital technology has the potential to transform ways of working and improve care for people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in the future.”