Shropshire carers encouraged to help shape services

Shropshire Council is reviewing its offer to carers in the county and would like them to be involved to help shape the services on offer.

An online survey is available to give feedback. It comes after the latest NHS survey revealed a huge number of carers looking after vulnerable adults in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin were tired, losing sleep and stressed. Every two years, the health service asks thousands of adults in England about their unpaid roles supporting people over the age of 18 who are ill, disabled or elderly.

The latest survey, which covers 2018-19, attracted 50,800 responses. The council says it will be carrying out a review to ensure the authority and other partner organisations are providing the right level of support.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care at Shropshire Council, said: “The results of the NHS carers survey, which show the significant impact caring has on people, reflect the conversations I have with carers in Shropshire.

“In July we will be talking to many carers about what matters to them, what they value and what would make a difference and support them in their role as a carer.

“Our review will help us ensure the council and our partners are providing services and support that are of real value to the people who need them most. I would urge everyone who has a caring role to complete our survey to tell us what matters to them.”

Nearly 360 adult carers in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin gave feedback in the NHS survey. In Telford and Wrekin, where 280 carers responded, four out of five reported their responsibilities leave them feeling tired – the most common health complaint.

It was 79 per cent in Shropshire, where there were 60 respondents. Seven in 10 adults in Telford and Wrekin said caring gave them disturbed sleep, while 63 per cent feel stressed. Two-thirds of adult carers in Shropshire reported feeling stressed, while 66 per cent said they had disturbed sleep.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SCCarersSurvey2019

Only about three per cent of respondents across the region said caring has no impact on their health.

To find out more about the support on offer for carers in Shropshire visit shropshire.gov.uk/shropshire-choices/caring-for-someone-else/carers-assessment