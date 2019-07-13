Air ambulance fundraisers honoured at glitzy bash

The event took place at The Vox Conference Centre in Resorts World, Birmingham, on Friday, and was an evening of celebration of those who selflessly give to the cause.

The charity recognised some of the aircrew, volunteers, fundraisers and supporters who went above and beyond over the last 12 months.

Sponsored by Airbus, the crew award went to Shropshire-based critical care paramedic Aidan Brown, who was recognised for his attitude of going above and beyond in his role, helping to train and develop his colleagues.

Aidan has also taking on fundraising challenges and volunteered at events.

Lights

The fundraiser award, supported by West Midlands Ambulance Service, went to Sheila and Keith Chase, from Whitchurch, who have been raising funds for Midlands Air Ambulance for over ten years, by decorating their house with Christmas lights.

They host a switch-on event on December 1 every year, where they invite people along and offer refreshments.

To date they have made over £55,000 for the charity.

Advertising

The ceremony was hosted by actor and TV personality Will Mellor, and radio presenter Ed James.

A host of famous faces including Paul Chuckle and Sally Bee presented the awards before a live auction to raise further funds for the charity.

The event will help to fund 34 lifesaving air ambulance missions, and 31 critical care car missions.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our recognition awards are a wonderful way to show our thanks to our supporters, aircrew and volunteers who have gone above and beyond over recent years.

“Both Aidan, and Shelia and Keith, go the extra mile for our charity in different ways, and these awards are a small symbol of our gratitude for their hard work and dedication.”