Shrewsbury hospital ward closed after norovirus outbreak

Ward 23 has been closed after norovirus has been confirmed, and visiting restrictions to the ward are in place. People who have had diarrhoea, vomiting or flu-like symptoms have been urged to steer clear of the hospital.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at SaTH, which runs RSH and the Princess Royal in Telford, said: “Unfortunately, due to the number of symptomatic patients, it has been necessary for us to close the ward to new admissions.

“We are taking all the actions we can to prevent any further spread, but we would also ask people visiting our hospitals to help us by washing their hands regularly.”

Barbara Beal, director of nursing and director of infection prevention and control at SaTH, said: “Please do not visit our hospitals if you, or the people you live with, have had diarrhoea, vomiting or flu-like symptoms in the last 48 hours.

“If you are unsure whether to visit, please feel free to contact the ward you intend to visit before you come into hospital.”

Norovirus, also called the “winter vomiting bug”, is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.