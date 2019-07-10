Technology keeping Shropshire hospital staff 'appy'

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will use the app to increase engagement, after a survey of 2,000 hospital workers found that only 28 per cent thought communication between senior management and staff was effective.

The 'My SaTH' app is being officially launched on Monday across the trust which runs Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The app allows staff to read the latest news and updates and access rotas, while also providing important links to staff development opportunities and the latest benefits and discounts available.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate governance at SaTH, said: “My SaTH is about investing in and engaging with our teams. Listening to and engaging with our staff is fundamental to embedding our culture of quality improvement and the My SaTH app is a simple and extremely effective way for us to do just that.”

The app has been developed by the trust’s communications team, in partnership with technology experts Ark, at absolutely zero cost to SaTH.

Recognise

Richard Jones, head of internal communications at SaTH, said: “While our department is very proactive and circulates information regarding staff benefits, news, health and wellbeing and values and culture on a regular basis, we recognise that many of our colleagues do not have access to computers emails or the internet. The app should help us to get our messages out to all corners of the organisation quickly and effectively.”

“My SaTH will deliver proactive engagement with staff, and as confidence in the app grows we hope that, because the culture of engagement is positive, it makes staff feel even prouder to work at our hospitals.”

The launch of the app follows the news that more than 100 people have signed up to become Engagement Champions at SaTH - a new role introduced as a result of the disappointing NHS Staff Survey feedback.

The Engagement Champions will act as a conduit for colleagues, relaying back ideas, suggestions or feedback to management and other senior leaders, while being a trusted voice that helps to provide insight into climate, morale and engagement along with further areas to develop or review.