Call made for report on Shropshire GP services

Councillor David Vasmer has written to a senior Shropshire Council officer asking for the topic to be added to the borough’s annual scrutiny programme.

The 10-member Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee is already due to report on topics including ambulance response, safeguarding and mental health funding in 2019-2020.

The committee will discuss Councillor Vasmer’s request when it meets next week.

The Liberal Democrat, who represents Underdale, wrote to Shropshire Council Statutory Scrutiny Officer Tom Dodds, saying: “I am making a formal request that you add an investigation into the provision of primary healthcare services in Shropshire to the work programme and that this be considered when the work programme is considered at its meeting on July 15.”

Councillor Vasmer is not a member of the committee himself, but is named as a substitute to appear on it when a party colleague is unavailable.

There are eight topics already on the committee’s work programme, with another five potential topics listed on a summary due to go before councillors.

The investigation into ambulance services is intended to “understand how the service handles the most serious calls and the service’s heaviest users” and “scrutinise how the service uses response times to deliver an effective service”.

The mental health sessions will help members “understand the level of funding and the service that are commissioned in Shropshire and for Shropshire people, and the plans for the future”.

The committee will also examine the way the safeguarding boards are governed.