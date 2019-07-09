'Rapid response team' could ease pressure on Shropshire hospitals

The team would respond quickly to patients aged 65 or over with early signs of deterioration or those heading towards a health crisis.

It is part of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's plans to develop a new model of healthcare in the community.

David Stout, interim accountable officer for Shropshire CCG, says a procurement exercise has begun to secure a provider, with a view to starting the service in October.

He said the service would run for nine months and health bosses would review how well it has worked.

It is hoped the service will help ease pressure on the county's hospitals over the busy winter period.

A report to the CCG's governance board, which meets tomorrow, says: "It is envisaged that this service could potentially avoid 1,100 admissions a year which will include the corresponding number of ambulance conveyances."

The first phase of the CCG's 'care closer to home' plan has already been put in place with a frailty intervention team based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s A&E department.

Mr Stout has now revealed the service has been rolled out to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The CCG's ‘care closer to home’ model aims to address an ‘unhealthy dependence’ on hospitals.

It aims to improve health outcomes for people aged 65 and over with multiple long-term health conditions.

There are also expected to be plans for a 'hospital at home' service, which will provide specialist care delivered for a limited time period in a person’s home, or nearby.

Shropshire CCG's governance board will meet at Shrewsbury Town Football Club tomorrow at 1.30pm.

The meeting is open to the public.