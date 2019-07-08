Patient heralds NHS staff in Shropshire for ‘amazing’ job

Mark Clements said time stood still when he found out about the tumour and that he would need urgent surgery.

He had an operation to remove a kidney on June 17 and afterwards found himself on ward 26 at RSH.

The 47-year-old, of Ironbridge, has since thanked the 'amazing, dedicated team of people' who helped him.

He says they should be praised for carrying out their jobs, particularly faced with challenging circumstances.

Mr Clements said: "Long, tiring, unpredictable, anti-social shifts; confused elderly patients often with dementia; understandably but occasionally rude relatives, make the job description a hard sell to those considering the profession.

"Like a football team, hospitals and departments compete for professionals within their budgetary constraints in what is a competitive open market.

Mark with his two children Luke, six, and Ella, four

"Ward 26 like all teams had its star performers comprising of a mix of home-grown and international talent.

Advertising

"These inspiring individuals, along with the cleaners, catering staff, bank staff and agency workers somehow collectively pull together to meet Shropshire's ever increasing demands.

"I could not and would not wish to work for the NHS but I am extremely grateful that some do rise above the challenges that the profession holds.

"These individuals deserve much more than just our appreciation.

"From the cleaners to the nurses, doctors and surgeons who remain modest and humble about what they do, we often forget about the welfare and wellbeing of these people."

Advertising

Grateful

He said to keep the NHS functioning it is necessary to look after the people who work within it.

Mr Clements added: "As far as my own personal journey, I would not wish this on anyone however I have gained and grown as a person. "I have seen great courage exhibited by elderly patients and amazing human spirit exhibited in smiles and politeness.

"I have five weeks until I find out more about the future but as a husband, father, son and brother I will cherish those around me more than ever and be eternally grateful for all those that have played a part, however small, in my recovery."