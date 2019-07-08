Children focus of first aid courses led by Shrewsbury nurse

Kimberley Thomas set up the county’s branch of Mini First Aid last September and has taught around 700 adults and children since then.

The mother-of-two has worked as a nurse in Shrewsbury’s A&E department and, prior to launching her business, trained staff at hospitals across the country for a private firm, working with resuscitation teams.

In her classes, the 38-year-old, from Radbrook in Shrewsbury, teaches CPR, and what to do if a baby or child is choking or having a seizure.

She also raises awareness of meningitis and septicaemia and covers head injuries, burns, bleeds, breaks and much more.

“I’m absolutely passionate about helping new parents feel confident and reassured when caring for their newborn where their health is concerned,” Mrs Thomas said.

“My time in A&E has certainly taught me everyone caring for a child needs to know exactly how to act in minor and major situations.”

On Wednesday, she ran a first aid class at the Button & Bear Bookshop in Shrewsbury.

It is one of many venues for her classes across the county.

Mrs Thomas said: “Since starting the reception has been incredible.

“The main reason people book onto one of my classes is choking. Everyone should know how to save a child, or adult more that matter, who is choking.

“It’s essential that every person looking after a child knows how to resuscitate.

“First aid differs quite a lot from adults to children. You could save a life.”

Her classes, which can have up to a maximum of a dozen people attend, are open to anyone who cares for children right from newborn to puberty.

She also goes into schools and nurseries, teaching children from three to 11 years all about age appropriate first aid.

Areas covered for youngsters include using 999, basic first aid skills and putting someone in the recovery position.

She also caters for private classes in people’s homes.

The two hour class costs £20.

For more information or to book one of the classes visit shropshire.minifirstaid.co.uk