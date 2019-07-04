Shrewsbury Town footballer to kick off fun day at hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is holding the charity 5k fun run and fun day at the Shropshire Education Centre in the grounds of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The STFC first team regular will start off around 150 fun runners at 9.30am.

All the money raised from the run is being donated to SaTH’s Living Well with Dementia Appeal.

There is still time to sign up for the fun run, which costs £10 per runner, and anyone who is interested should visit sath.nhs.uk/about-us/fun-day

The 5k fun run is part of SaTH’s charity fun day which will start immediately after the run at 10am until 2pm.

It will include a disco bubble, go-karting, Nerf gun area, exotic zoo, 202 Field Hospital.

There will also be live music from bands including The Ronaldos and Top Bananas.

As well as the Living Well with Dementia Appeal, this year’s fun day will also be raising funds for SaTH Charity and the trust’s Swan Fund for end of life care.

Throughout the day, refreshments will be provided thanks to the Rapid Relief Team barbecue, Little Box of Goodness, Planet Doughnut and Caffe Bistro.

A host of emergency services will also be supporting the day, with appearances from West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, St John Ambulance and Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate governance at SaTH and fun day organiser, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Josh is able to join us on Saturday to start off our fun runners.

“It is incredibly kind of him to give up his time to help us to raise as much money as we can for our charity funds. It promises to be a fantastic day, we have lots going on – so please do come and join us.”