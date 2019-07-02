Shropshire diabetes nurse invited to No 10

Erica Richardson, lead diabetes specialist nurse at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), was invited to meet Theresa May at a reception at No 10 Downing Street, along with other NHS staff, diabetes charity workers and innovators looking at prevention, care and researching a cure for diabetes.

Erica, who works at the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals, said: “It was an honour to represent all those who work hard to provide training, support and research within the diabetes community, including the team at SaTH who work tirelessly to do this.

“My aim in life is always to do my best in everything I do and my main aim as a diabetes specialist nurse at SaTH has, and always will be, to improve the care and services that we provide to those with diabetes.”

Alongside her role at SaTH, Erica is an adviser for trend-uk.org

She has worked on nationally recognised competency documents, development of training resources, nationally recognised resources for patients and is regularly teaching at national conferences.

Erica has also had two articles published.

Erica said: “This year, I will be supporting teaching on a national training course for new into post diabetes nurses, and providing sessions at the Best Practice in Diabetes Conference in Birmingham and the Diabetes Professional Care Conference in London.

"I also have been chosen to be on the judging panel for the national Quality in Care (QiC) Diabetes Awards 2019.”

During the reception, the Prime Minister spoke about how she deals with living with type 1 Diabetes and she also took time out to speak to those attending.

Mrs May said: “I will never forget the shock I felt when I was told I was diabetic. But I will be forever grateful to all those who taught me how to manage my condition and reduce the impact it has on my life.”

Erica said: “The Prime Minister was interested in where I worked and what role I played. I advised her that I was the lead diabetic specialist nurse at SaTH and that I also worked as an advisor for Trend-UK.org, she thanked me personally for my contribution to the diabetes community.

“I had such a lovely day and felt truly humbled to even be considered to attend.

"It is a memory I will never forget.”