Air ambulance crash call-outs stay steady

It comes after there was a steep 23 per cent increase from 2016 to 2017. However, the charity says the severity of incident call-outs continues to be critical.

Ian Roberts, air operations manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The fact the total number of road traffic collision (RTC) call outs only rose by one per cent in 2018 is encouraging.

“Saying this, we still attended 672 RTCs last year, and given the advanced skill set of the aircrew and equipment we bring to the scene, we are predominantly called to the most severe incidents, many of which are unfortunately life threatening.”

Due to further investment into the vitally important service, in 2018 a flight doctor was on board Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s three helicopters 60 per cent of operational time – an increase of 12 per cent year on year.

Supported by a highly skilled critical care paramedic, a flight doctor is able to perform hospital procedures at the roadside, including sedation, anaesthesia and amputation, which in several instances are life-saving techniques.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Drive4Life campaign in partnership with long-standing corporate partner, M6toll, highlights the cost of attending RTCs to the charity.

As each air ambulance mission costs £2,500, RTCs cost the charity £1.68 million in 2018, which is funded through the generosity of the communities it serves and local businesses.

James Hodson, M6toll director of motorway operations and facilities, said: “While statistically the M6toll is one of the safest motorways in the UK, we are always grateful for the life-saving support of the Midlands Air Ambulance if accidents do occur.

“We are proud to support this valuable campaign, helping to communicate vital road safety messages to drivers across the Midlands and beyond as well as raising funds to keep the air ambulance service in this region.”

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “As a service which operates solely on donations, it’s extremely important we continue to raise funds to ensure we can respond to patients in need of our assistance.

“This is why, in partnership with M6toll, we are encouraging the automotive industry, including car dealerships, insurance firms and haulage companies to join our Drive4Life campaign and help raise vital funds to support our three air ambulance helicopters.”

For more information about the Drive4Life campaign, visit midlandsairambulance.com/drive4life

Find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at midlandsairambulance.com