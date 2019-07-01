Command task at Shropshire hospital raises awareness of Reserves Day

The main entrance of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) was transformed into the venue for the task on Wednesday.

The two teams included the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) consultants – and a collaborative team effort between chief executive, Mark Brandreth; Simon Adams, associate director of IM&T; Sophie Hodge and Neil Roberts from healthcare records.

The aim of the event ultimately was to raise awareness of Reserves Day and the contribution NHS personnel make to the armed forces.

Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries consultants rescuing the ‘casualty’ Lee Osbourne

Reserves Day is an annual event, when reserves swap their regular work uniforms for their military clothing to raise the profile of their voluntary service roles.

To mark the event, the two teams battled it out to rescue’ a ‘casualty’, and then carry him to safety on a stretcher, although the teams were met with a number of obstacles along the way.

The role of the ‘casualty’ was performed by Lee Osborne, the trust’s transformation lead.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive, Simon Adams, associate director of IM&T and Sophie Hodge, booking clerk, ready for their go in the command task

Advertising

There are four members of staff at RJAH, who serve as army reserves with the 202 (Midlands) Field Hospital – they are Rebecca Warren, ward manager of MCSI; Maggie Durrant, service improvement facilitator; Louis McDonald, project manager; and Helen Weavers, a physiotherapist on MCSI.

The brains behind the task were Rebecca and Helen.

Rebecca said: “For Reserves Day last year, we created an assault course on the hospital field, which was great fun but unfortunately the weather wasn’t in our favour this year. However, we still had to come up with something good, and despite being inside instead this time, I think we definitely succeeded with that.

“The patients, staff and visitors who watched it had a great time, and those taking part enjoyed it too and gained some understanding of some of the skills required to be a reservist.”

Advertising

Belinda Potts, healthcare assistant, playing the role of the enemy during the challenge

Helen said she has gained a number of transferable skills as a reservist that prove crucial to her day job as an NHS physiotherapist.

She said: “My military experience complements my NHS role on a daily basis.

"The skills I’ve gained as a reservist include communication and team working definitely being the most pertinent. I’m proud of my service, it’s made me who I am today.”

Aheed Osman, consultant on MCSI, taking part in the grenade task

Mark added: “Taking part in a command task in front of our patients, staff and visitors in the main entrance of the hospital isn’t something I do every day but I thought it was extremely worthwhile in raising awareness of Reserves Day.

“We’re incredibly proud of the dedication, professionalism and contribution that Rebecca, Helen, Maggie and Louis make to the hospital, as part of their reservist roles.”