Rewards for marathon efforts in aid of Oswestry orthopaedic hospital

A special reception, organised by fundraising manager Helen Knight, was held to honour the runners who took part in the race for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, in April.

Rosemary Clarke and David Harbinson hosted the event at Bryncelyn Garden, a National Garden Scheme (NGS) garden, in Llanfyllin, near Oswestry. Hospital trust chairman Frank Collins and chief executive Mark Brandreth also attended the reception to personally thank the runners.

Mr Collins, a former marathon runner himself, said: “Running a marathon is an enormous personal achievement, and on behalf of the trust I want to say a huge thank you and well done to all the runners.

“We’re delighted so many members of the public and our own members of staff decide to raise funds for RJAH.”

Team RJAH consisted of three staff runners and 15 members of the public who wanted to raise funds for the specialist hospital.

Mark said: Our runners have done a brilliant job and together almost £35,000 has been raised so far.

Signed up

“The funds raised will go into our wider charitable funds post, which is used to fund projects across the hospital to support patient care and improve staff services.”

Advertising

Three members of RJAH staff ran the marathon and collectively raised over £6,800 – Adam Heathfield, therapy support worker; Jodie Rogers, senior radiographer; and Hannah Richards, spinal injuries sister.

Other runners included Craig Nicolls, a contracts manager who has already signed up for the 2020 race to raise further funds for RJAH; Joel Bishton, the first RJAH runner to cross the finish line in 03:15:18; and Paige Lloyd, the top fundraiser for team RJAH who raised almost £3,015 – more than double of the target fundraising amount.

Helen added: “Well done to all our marathon runners, who not only accomplished such a big achievement, but also raised an amazing amount of money for RJAH.

“I’d also like to thank the NGS, Rosemary and David for hosting our thank you ceremony at Bryncelyn – I’m sure everyone who attended would agree that it was a fabulous evening.”