Shrewsbury M&S worker Kathryn wins national charity's volunteer award

Kathryn Tranter, who works at M&S in Shrewsbury town centre was presented with the Corporate Volunteer award.

The award is given to volunteers who are employed by one of Macmillan’s current corporate partners and demonstrate a can-do attitude and volunteers with enthusiasm and passion.

It was given in recognition of Kathryn’s outstanding contribution through volunteering. To win the award, they would also have shown greater commitment than other colleagues by championing Macmillan and encouraging colleagues to get involved in supporting the charity.

On hearing she had won, Kathryn said: "I was asked three years ago to head up Macmillan as fundraising in Marks & Spencer Shrewsbury. Over the last three years I have enjoyed fundraising for Macmillan and have done lots of different events. I am so overwhelmed that I have won the volunteer award this year. It makes all the hard work worth it."

Macmillan’s Volunteer Awards were created to celebrate the achievements and outstanding work carried out by exceptional Macmillan volunteers across the UK.

Kate Thomas, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: "Kathryn has been an inspiration to many M&S colleagues for her commitment to Macmillan and raising money for people living with cancer. She does everything with an amazing can-do attitude and her enthusiasm for the campaign is second to none. We are so proud of the time, commitment and enthusiasm that Kathryn has showed throughout the campaign – truly well-deserved award."

There are a variety of volunteering roles at Macmillann. To find out about more visit macmillan.org.uk/volunteer, email volunteering@macmillan.org.uk or call 0300 1000 200.