No decision soon on review of Future Fit

A formal referral, asking for the review, was made by Telford & Wrekin Council and a final decision will be made by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

However, it has emerged that the Independent Reconfiguration Panel looking into the case will now visit Shropshire next month to speak to Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies, as well as clinicians and senior managers who have been involved in the Future Fit process.

Gill George, chairwoman of Shropshire Defend Our NHS, also said that the panel would be meeting with the campaign group.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups say the visit will form part of the panel’s initial assessment of the programme before providing final advice to the Secretary of State.

The organisations say they are working with the panel to arrange the visit. It means a decision is not expected for at least a matter of weeks at the least. The Department of Health has not revealed who exactly the panel will interview and how long the process might take.

Controversy

But a statement from the department says: “The Health Secretary has agreed to further work by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel to further test the evidence before providing its final advice.”

The Future Fit proposals, which were approved by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin clinical commissioning groups in January, would see Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) lose its A&E and consultant-led women and children’s services. Both would be based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, while PRH becomes a centre for planned care.

Advertising

The scheme has been at the centre of controversy for years, with campaigners holding marches, protests and organising petitions.

Telford & Wrekin Council made the referral to the Secretary of State in March because it believes that Future Fit is not in the best interests of patients. The authority also says that the consultation with the joint scrutiny committee was ‘inadequate’.

However, the scheme has been hailed by health bosses who say Future Fit will mean better facilities and working conditions. They say it will lead to better conditions, top facilities and will make it easier to recruit the staff needed, reducing the need for agency workers.

Clinicians have also commented that separating emergency and planned care will bring other benefits, such as fewer planned operations having to be cancelled.

For more information visit nhsfuturefit.org