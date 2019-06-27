Menu

Delight as £1,300 handed over to Telford children’s ward

By Lisa O'Brien | Dawley | Health | Published:

The children's ward at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital has benefited from a donation of more than £1,300 – thanks to a mayor’s appeal for funds.

Councillor Randle presents the cheque to Julia Clarke and Lisa Gilks

Councillor Malcolm Randle, the mayor of Great Dawley, presented a cheque for £1,355 to Julia Clarke, director of corporate governance, and Lisa Gilks, children’s ward manager.

SaTH Charity, the registered charity of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust – which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – is one of Mayor Randle’s two chosen charities.

He specifically requested the latest funds that were collected are spent for the benefit of patients on the children’s ward.

The money was raised through community events, raffles and a Mayor’s Day.

Ms Gilks said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Councillor Malcom Randle for his generous donation.

“This will allow us to continue to make what is a really difficult time for children and their families as comfortable as possible.

“We want to thank everyone who was involved for thinking of the children’s ward.”

@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

