Shropshire baby deaths review more than doubles in scope

The developments, regarding the review into maternity services at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, mean that the inquiry has now more than doubled in scope in little more than six months.

The investigation was initially triggered by the then-health Secretary Jeremy Hunt – now in the running to be Prime Minister – over concerns raised about a "cluster" of nine baby deaths at the trust.

Last November it emerged that the review, being carried out by Donna Ockenden, had expanded considerably and was looking into more than 200 cases of poor maternity care at the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford.

But it has now been reported by the BBC that a further 300 cases, with concerns over the level of care, have been identified by an NHS Improvement investigation.

The review was ordered in April 2017 after Richard and Rhiannon Stanton Davies wrote to the Health Secretary to outline concerns over 23 instances of poor care.

Richard and Rhiannon's daughter Kate died as a result of avoidable errors after being delivered at Ludlow Hospital in 2009.

Speaking after the latest developments in the scope of the review were revealed, Mrs Stanton-Davies said she welcomed the efforts to ensure all instances of poor care were examined, and said that it was vital in getting to the truth over the state of the service.

She added: "It is vital Donna Ockenden is given the support from the Department of Health to be able to do the review, which will now mean she will need more resources."

It is now more than two years since the inquiry was ordered, and the increase in scope will raise questions about when it can reasonably be expected to reach a conclusion.

It is the latest development for a trust which was placed in special measures last year after a critical CQC inspection.

Earlier this month its chief executive announced he had taken the decision to leave his job only two months after insisting he was committed to the trust.

The inquiry has been hit with its own problems after NHS Improvement tried to set up a panel to scrutinise the review.

The appointments to the panel were criticised by families involved in the investigation, with suggestions of a conflict of interest.

The specific appointments criticised were those of representatives of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the Royal College of Midwives.

NHS Improvement initially defended the creation of the panel and said it would provide an "additional level of scrutiny to this complex and wide-ranging review".

However, the organisation backed down over the panel after acknowledging "that its role has prompted concerns".