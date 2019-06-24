New Sath board members sought after resignations

One of the posts on the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust board is a non-executive director position (NED), which includes voting rights on board matters.

The other two posts are associate non-executive directors – who do not have voting rights. The positions are used as a way for people to get used to the way the board operates, allowing them to be appropriately experienced if they step up to a voting role.

Earlier this month the trust's chief executive Simon Wright announced his decision to leave for a job with sustainability and transformation partnerships in Nottingham – although he has subsequently announced he is no longer taking the job and will be taking time with his family instead.

The hospital trust has described the positions as "a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust".

The trust runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The board has recently appointed Dr Arne Rose as the trust’s new medical director. The previous medical director, Dr Edwin Borman, has taken up a new board role as director of clinical effectiveness.

The trust has also recently welcomed Barbara Beal as interim director of nursing and Bev Tabernacle as interim deputy chief executive.

The board positions have become vacant due to NED Mandy Edwards and associate NED Dr Chris Weiner resigning their positions, and associate NED Harmesh Darbhanga’s term of office coming to an end at the end of July. As a result associate NED Tony Carroll has become a full NED.

Victoria Rankin, workforce director at Sath, said: “This is a wonderful chance for people to contribute to the future of our hospitals by sharing their talents and expertise to help transform the trust and make a positive difference to the community we serve.

“We are facing some challenges, but are also entering an exciting period for the future of patients and staff. We are looking for the right people to come on that journey with us and help us to ensure we are doing things in the right way.”