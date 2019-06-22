Jeremy Hunt defends his record on Shropshire hospitals

The rank outsider in the Tory leadership contest, who was Health Secretary during the conception of the county's controversial Future Fit hospital re-organisation, insisted that people in Shropshire would have "better, safer, and higher quality care" thanks to record investment under his watch.

His comments come as Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has appointed Paula Clark as its interim chief executive.

The long-delayed plan, which is currently awaiting the green light from Mr Hunt's successor at the Department of Health, Matt Hancock, would see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) house the county's only A&E, with Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) losing its emergency department.

PRH's consultant-led women and children's unit would also move to RSH.

The plan has proved controversial, with Telford & Wrekin Council asking the Department of Heath to throw it out, but Mr Hunt told the Shropshire Star that Future Fit would result in an unprecedented level of investment in the county's hospitals – not matched anywhere else in the country.

He said: "There has been a £300 million investment in Shropshire hospitals that is not happening anywhere else in the country.

"What that means is that people in Telford, people in Shrewsbury, people all over Shropshire and people in Wales who come over the border for healthcare, are going to have better, safer, higher quality care.

"They will see better outcomes for the major diseases. It's a big, big investment. Of course I understand that people worry when you make changes to the way health services are delivered, but medicine is a science that is changing the whole time.

"If we want the best outcomes for people in Shropshire, then you need to invest in the latest techniques, the latest technologies and medicines.

"I'm really pleased for Shropshire that we are making that investment."

Mr Hunt, who spent six years in the health department before becoming Foreign Secretary, conceded he had faced "some major challenges" in turning failing hospitals around.

He said it had "not been an easy process" but said: "Hospitals today are safer than they were before."

He pointed out that he had negotiated "the biggest increase in NHS funding in its history", referring to the £20 billion extra for doctors and nurses announced last year.

"It takes seven years to train a doctor, so it will take a bit of time for that money to get through," he said.

"What we will see at the end of it is that I was a Health Secretary who prepared the NHS for the future."

Mr Hunt was in the Midlands ahead of today's first members' leadership hustings in Birmingham, where he was due to face off against odds on favourite Boris Johnson.