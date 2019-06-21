Search for new health boss for single CCG group in Shropshire

It is planned to dissolve Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) in favour of creating a single organisation from April next year.

It comes as the CCGs need to make cuts of 20 per cent to running costs to save £1.2 million.

Health bosses say the creation of a single body is to support the ambition of the NHS Long Term Plan.

As a first step in the process, the CCGs need to appoint an accountable officer who will lead that transformation.

The role will be advertised through NHS Jobs, the national press and specialist health media with a closing date of Sunday, July 7.

Dr Julian Povey, chairman of Shropshire CCG, said: "The recruitment process is now under way for a new accountable officer.

"We are looking for an outstanding individual who will be able to lead the process of creating a single strategic CCG to serve our combined communities.

“They will need a proven track record of being able to focus on delivering better outcomes for patients, with quality and safety at the heart of everything that the NHS delivers for local people.

“There is enthusiasm across both CCGs to begin this process to create a single, stronger organisation that will be better placed to work with our GP members and our partners across the NHS and local authorities."

Dr Jo Leahy, chairwoman of Telford & Wrekin CCG, added: “The newly appointed lead will initially be expected to be the accountable officer for both CCGs as they prepare to become one single strategic commissioning organisation.

"They will be tasked with creating a single executive team that will guide the CCGs towards becoming a single organisation.

“This is a real opportunity to start to deliver more integrated care for our communities but there are significant challenges ahead.

“Both CCGs have extremely dedicated workforces and they already collaborate in many areas and have always done so. We now need to ensure that we manage the process of becoming one organisation in an open manner that fully engages with our staff.

“We are confident that the opportunity will attract applicants with a track record of strong leadership and collaborative working.”

The appointment of the joint accountable officer will be subject to final approval by NHS England.

It is anticipated the successful applicant will take up the post later this year.