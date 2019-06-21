New interim chief executive appointed at Shropshire's hospitals

Paula Clark will join Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, on July 1.

She is the former chief executive of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM).

She joined UHNM in October 2016, having previously been chief executive of the Dudley Group Foundation Trust and before that Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust.

She will take over from Simon Wright who announced the decision to leave his job in a statement on June 3.

At the time it was said he would be taking a position with sustainability and transformation partnerships.

In the days following his announcement it was confirmed that the position would be director of clinical services strategy with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care system – which he was scheduled to begin on July 22.

But, Mr Wright has since confirmed he will not be taking up the role and will instead be taking some time out with his family.

Speaking about the appointment of the new interim chief executive, the trust's chairman Ben Reid said: “Paula brings with her a wealth of experience.

"She has been a chief executive in the NHS for 20 years and has featured on Health Service Journal’s top chief executive list in the last three years.

"I look forward to working with Paula and I am sure she will receive a warm welcome and support from teams across the trust when she starts with us.”