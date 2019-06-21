Mother to take on mountain for diabetes funds

Mandy Carnahan, a research sister at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, will be joined by colleagues Heather Button, a research sister at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Julie Summers Wall, clinical trials administration support, to climb Snowdon on Saturday.

They will be raising money for the charity JDRF, which funds research with the aim of eradicating type 1 diabetes for good.

Mandy’s son George was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes just after his 11th birthday.

Mandy said: “So many kids deal with this horrible disease in their childhoods and throughout their lives.

“It’s tough going a lot of the time with unexplained highs, unexpected hypos and many injections and finger-prick tests every day.

“JDRF is looking for a cure and with your help, they might be able to fund the research to find one.”

The team has so far raised more than £300.

Donations can be given via their online fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/mandy-carnahan