Nearly 1,000 Telford people join fitness campaign

The Let’s Get Telford Active campaign means that activities like tai chi, croquet and rounders are getting a boost through £50,000 funding provided by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Over the next 12 months, volunteers and community groups will host sports and games as well as roadshows, workshops, taster sessions and open days around the borough in parks and community centres – as well as sporting facilities.

The events mean friends and families can enjoy activities together or take part as a group. They are also about helping people discover a love for being active and finding something that suits them.

Compete

So far, more than 100 people from ages five up to 80 years, have taken part in a mass walking event, Netball England’s workplace league has seen more than 120 people join teams to compete over the summer and more than 450 children got their first taste of running in a big event as they took on the Telford Primary Schools half marathon.

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for health & social care, said: “Fun and support are so important when it comes to being active and we’re lucky to have lots of passionate people in our communities helping to create these events.

“Places all over Telford and Wrekin, from villages to bigger towns, will have new events springing up where friends and families can get together and hopefully find something they love. I’d urge people to pop along to as many events as they can, I think they’ll be surprised by what they find.”

Next on the calendar is the Telford Hornets RFC touch rugby sessions running until August, as well as a host of other activities and events.

Some dates are yet to be announced but there is plenty going on.

For more details about keeping active in Telford visit healthytelford.com