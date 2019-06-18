Senior medics to oversee Future Fit work

The programme board which approved the proposed shake-up of health services in Shropshire, will join an implementation oversight group, that will work on the business case.

Shropshire Council’s Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, will receive an update on the issue from Debbie Vogler, associate director of Shropshire and Telford CCGs at a meeting next Monday.

Future Fit, which was approved in December, would see Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital lose its A&E and consultant-led women and children’s services.

Telford & Wrekin Council asked to order a review into the plans in March. Now, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies has urged Health Secretary Matt Hancock to make a decision on the “compelling case” for the hospital plans to be scrapped.

Maternity services will also be based in Shrewsbury.

See also:

Ms Vogler said: “The joint committee of the two CCGs met on January 29 and approved a series of recommendations for the reconfiguration of acute hospital services.

Advertising

“The Future Fit Programme Board was established in 2014 and now the programme is moving into implementation phase, the governance arrangements will need to change.

“The CCGs have led the consultation and decision making phase of the programme and now it is the acute trust, SaTH who will lead on the implementation phase.

Assurance

Ms Vogler said: “The programme board needs to transition into an implementation oversight group to support the oversight of the trust’s development of the outline business case.”

Advertising

“It will also provide assurance that the development and implementation is in line with what has been approved in the decision-making business case of the two CCGs.

“These terms of reference for the IOG set out the revised process by which Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin sponsors and stakeholders will oversee this implementation phase and ensure that any recommendations set out by the CCG joint committee are delivered.”

Since the plans were agreed, the chief executive of SaTH, Simon Wright had announced his departure from the trust.

The trust said that by having a separate planned care site, patients will wait less time for their appointments and beds would be protected for planned operations, meaning it is highly unlikely operations will be cancelled due to emergency admissions.

In addition, patients will be able to access 24-hour urgent care services at both hospitals. This means that the vast majority of patients will continue to go to the same hospital as they do now for emergency and urgent care.

The committee will also receive a verbal update on the planned merger between Shropshire and Telford CCGs.