Shropshire hospitals CEO no longer taking another NHS job

Simon Wright, CEO of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath), announced the decision to leave his job in a statement on June 3.

At the time it was said he would be taking a position with sustainability and transformation partnerships.

In the days following his announcement it was confirmed that the position would be director of clinical services strategy with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care system – which he was scheduled to begin on July 22.

But, now Mr Wright has confirmed he will not be taking up the role and will instead be be taking some time out with his family.

He said: "Having taken some time to reflect and having spoken to my family, I have decided not to take up the opportunity at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICS.

“Having spent nearly four years leading an acute trust, I will be taking some time with my family in order to decide what to do next."

The trust has not yet confirmed what date Mr Wright will be leaving his post, but its chairman, Ben Reid, said they were still working towards having a replacement in place by July 22.

The chairman also offered his thanks to the departing chief executive for his work.

He said: "We understand that Simon has decided not to take up a position at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICS and will now be taking some time to consider what to do next.

“I would like to again thank Simon for his contribution to Sath in his time as chief executive and wish him well in the future.

“We continue to work to have interim arrangements in place by July 22.”

The hospital trust has endured a rocky time under Mr Wright's leadership, with the CEO seeing through plans for the Future Fit reorganisation of Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals, only for the process to stall while it awaits review from the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

The trust is also in special measures following a critical Care Quality Commission inspection last year, and has been subject to several warnings from the watchdog.