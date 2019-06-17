No departure date set for Shropshire hospital boss

Simon Wright, CEO of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, made the shock announcement he had decided to leave his post on June 3.

At the time the trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said that he would be taking up his new job – as director of clinical services strategy with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care system – on July 22.

But two weeks on from the announcement there is still no development on Mr Wright's successor, and the trust has been unable to confirm when the CEO will be finishing work with the organisation.

Mr Wright's announcement that he had decided to leave came only weeks after he spoke of his commitment to the trust, and seeing through the controversial Future Fit reorganisation of the hospitals' services.