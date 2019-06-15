Hospital company wins award

The award is designed to recognise outstanding contribution to healthcare over the past 12 months, through innovation and excellence in healthcare products and services.

The company says that by connecting its health and wellbeing services, it is pioneering a unique form of personalised healthcare. It says that 94 per cent of its hospitals have received a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating from independent regulators.

Chief executive officer, Steve Gray saidNuffield Health had maintained its focus on continuous quality improvement and embedding a culture of transparency and learning across the charity.

"At the end of 2017, Nuffield Health re-organised and implemented a new Quality and Assurance team – a statement of how highly Nuffield Health values quality outcomes and ensuring a clearer, more robust line of governance to create the ‘voice of assurance’ at an executive level.

“It's great to be recognised three years in a row as leaders in healthcare excellence. This reflects consistent hard work, relentless focus on patient safety, quality and outcomes and their commitment to be the best for our patients.”

Nuffield Health was selected from a finalist group of five private hospital groups within the UK.