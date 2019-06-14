Shropshire Bobbies beat target for Severn Hospice

A dozen officers from across Shropshire took on the Market Drayton 10K while in riot gear – and have now handed over a cheque to the charity.

The West Mercia Police team braved hot conditions in May to complete the race, almost tripling their £5,000 target in the process.

The campaign was led by patrol officer Gary Lansdale, who wanted to help the hospice while his former colleague Lisa McCallister battled ovarian cancer.

Lisa, who received care from the hospice, died from the illness two months before they took on the challenge.

Gary met matron Clare Gregory and fundraising officer Mike Perry at the Telford hospice to present the cheque.

He said: “We set out with a £5,000 target so the fact that we raised almost triple our original target is absolutely brilliant and I’m really grateful for the support we have received from everyone – family, friends, colleagues and even people we don’t know.

“Severn Hospice is a fantastic charity and I was pleased to be able to hand over this amount and hope it helps go some way to making a difference to the quality of lives of those in need and their loved ones.”

Mr Perry said: “Well done to Gary and his team for not only completing the Market Drayton 10K kitted out in their riot gear, but for raising such an incredible amount of money for us.

“We really appreciate their support and it’s lovely that they chose to do something like this in support of their dear friend Lisa; I’m sure she would be immensely proud of their efforts.”

Last year Gary ran the Market Drayton 10K in his police uniform - and this year he recruited several colleagues to help.

He also donated his wages from his Boxing Day shift last year.

The officers helped join in more fundraisers for the hospice, including raffles and cake sales.

Mr Perry added: “If anyone would like to run for Severn Hospice this year – without having to wear heavy riot gear – we have places for a number of half and full marathons.

“Your support will mean we can continue to offer care and emotional support to families living with incurable illnesses in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

Upcoming running events include the Chester Marathon, Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon and Shrewsbury Half Marathon.

For more information or to register go to severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/events