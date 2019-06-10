Shrewsbury nursing home told it must improve

Care Quality Commission inspectors visited Isle Court Nursing Home at Bicton, in Shrewsbury.

They found it was not meeting standards for its leadership, management or safety.

The home, which is run by Morris Care, provides personal and nursing care to people aged 65 and over.

The service can support up to 80 people across three separate units. One of the units specialises in providing care to people living with dementia. The unannounced visit was carried out in April and inspectors met with and spoke to a number of staff, residents and families.

In full:

Some aspects of the service were deemed to be ‘not always safe’ and there was ‘limited assurance about safety’.

There was an increased risk that people could be harmed.

The inspectors found that staffing levels impacted on the level of care available to residents. In a report published last week, the inspectors said: “Concerns were raised related to staffing levels and their deployment. One person told us, ‘There are not enough of them [staff]. I ring and wait 20 minutes, it’s been up to an hour. I get anxious if they haven’t got staff.

“A relative commented, ‘I myself have helped out residents when there have been no carers on the floor and the nurse on duty has ignored ringing bells’.”

They added: “Staff told us the service required more staff to meet people’s needs. One staff member commented, ‘most of the time, we are struggling it’s not the management’s problem, I think we are experiencing a lot of staff coming and going’.”

Inspectors did find medicines were stored safely, staff followed protocols to support people in an emergency and needs were met.

A spokeswoman for Morris Care said: “We remain committed to providing a high standard of care at all times and always acknowledge the views of any external agencies that review our service, including the Care Quality Commission.

"We regularly talk to our staff, our residents and their families to ensure the care we provide meets their individual needs and wishes.”