Lovely holiday for caring Charlie and his dad Clive

Clive and Charlie Griffiths live together in the town and often visit Charlie's mother, Stephanie, who stays at a nearby assisted living facility since suffering a stroke three years ago.

Charlie, 11, is a part-time carer for his 71-year-old father Clive too, and when the latter is unwell Charlie steps in to help.

Clive said: "Me and my son live together and his mum is in assisted living. She can't read or write, or talk properly.

"At Bridgnorth Medical Practice they have Charlie down as my carer because he does so much for me.

"Charlie helps me 50/50 with everything."

Charlie attends Castlefields Primary School and is a keen Wolves fan, though has developed an interest in rugby too.

The pair are well-known in Bridgnorth and when Zoe Clarke at the Bridgnorth Medical Practice realised that they haven't had a proper holiday, they applied to the Much Wenlock Charitable Trust to see about funding a short trip away.

Zoe explained: "Clive does not drive and funds are quite tight. I managed to obtain a grant from Much Wenlock Charitable Trust for £300 to pay for a holiday.

Advertising

'Brilliant'

"We enjoyed going to the travel agents and chose a Haven Park in Pwllheli with a super indoor swimming pool, chutes etc."

The two stayed in a caravan during their time in Wales, and also took a trip to Porthmadog.

"It was absolutely brilliant," said Clive. "Charlie and I had a great holiday. You can tell how much of an effect it's had on him.

Advertising

"I had never seen Charlie swim because he's only ever swam at school. I was able to see him swim for the first time.

"We played air hockey together and games like that too.

"We had a really full time, it was nice – Charlie wants to go on another adventure now."

Zoe said: "I fetched them back on Friday as they wouldn't have felt comfortable going on the train and he does not drive. I enjoyed hearing about their trips and local visits, I received a postcard.

"They said the caravan was great. They spent some lovely quality time together, although there were some accusations of cheating at air hockey!"