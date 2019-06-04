Shropshire nurse collects her MBE

Wendy Nicholson, 55 and from Ashley, recently returned from London where she met Prince Charles at a reception where she was handed her award.

She is the national lead nurse for children, young people and families for Public Health England, and the deputy head of the World Health Organisation collaborating centre for nursing and midwifery.

Miss Nicholson helps to develop policies to improve the health and wellbeing of children and young people.

Wendy Nicholson at Buckingham Palace

She said: "I was awarded the MBE in the New Years honours for services to nursing and children and young people's services. I have been a nurse for 37 years and I love being a nurse.

"It was amazing and I had my parents with me, my mum has never been to London.

"I met some wonderful people in the gallery and chatted to them about their awards."

Wendy's medal

Miss Nicholson trained to be a nurse in 1982 and worked firstly in adult intensive care before training to be a children’s nurse.

She has since helped others in training and has held various roles.