Shropshire hospitals chief Simon Wright leaves role

Simon Wright, the chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath), which runs both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, is leaving to take up a job with Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships.

Mr Wright has been a champion of the controversial Future Fit programme to modernise the trust's hospitals.

The trust has not confirmed any replacement for Mr Wright, and said that "interim arrangements" would be in place for July 22 – the date when he takes up his new post.

He joined Sath in September 2015, having previously been the deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Wright said: “The decision to leave the trust hasn’t been an easy one to make as I have loved my time at Sath and would like to thank everybody for the support they have given me.

“I believe the trust is at the start of an exciting journey, and although there are still many challenges remaining the foundations have been laid to build a better future.”

Ben Reid, Chair of Sath, said: “On behalf of the board I wish to thank Simon for his contribution while at the trust.

“We will be building upon the foundations he has laid to ensure we can deliver the first class service that the public we serve deserve.”