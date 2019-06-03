Health Secretary considers recommendation on Future Fit

Matt Hancock, who is in the running to be the next Prime Minister, had asked the panel to assess Telford & Wrekin Council's request for the Future Fit decision to be reviewed.

The council objects to the plan, which would see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital house the county's only A&E, with Telford's Princess Royal Hospital losing its A&E, and consultant-led women and children's unit.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman has now confirmed that the panel has passed information to the Health Secretary, who will consider his response.

He said: “We received advice from the independent panel today which the Secretary of State will consider before responding in due course.”