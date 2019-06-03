Advertising
Health Secretary considers recommendation on Future Fit
The panel making a recommendation on whether Shropshire's Future Fit health plan is reviewed has passed its advice to the Health Secretary.
Matt Hancock, who is in the running to be the next Prime Minister, had asked the panel to assess Telford & Wrekin Council's request for the Future Fit decision to be reviewed.
The council objects to the plan, which would see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital house the county's only A&E, with Telford's Princess Royal Hospital losing its A&E, and consultant-led women and children's unit.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman has now confirmed that the panel has passed information to the Health Secretary, who will consider his response.
He said: “We received advice from the independent panel today which the Secretary of State will consider before responding in due course.”
