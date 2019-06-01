Shropshire hospital move on ‘never’ procedure

The event happened on ward 17 on March 6.

Health bosses were previously told that a nasogastric tube for the administration of medications was inappropriately placed into the patient’s bronchus.

An initial investigation indicated that the correct procedure was followed in checking aspirate pH, and the error was discovered only by X-ray, which had been requested for other reasons.

But Dr Edwin Borman, medical director at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH, said the incident had been fully reviewed and discussed with health commissioners.

He said it was appropriately reported as a suspected never event but an investigation has not confirmed that outcome.

Dr Borman told members of Sath’s board on Thursday: “Actually this was not a never event and will be downgraded.”

Never events are named so because they are incidents that guidelines say should never happen.