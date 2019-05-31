A&E nurse workforce at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals to get boost

It is part of a three-year plan to improve the A&E departments at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The board of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath) yesterday approved plans to almost double the number of full-time nurses at the emergency departments – from 78 to 149 by 2021/22.

It comes as health chiefs have reported soaring demands on A&E.

Simon Wright, chief executive of the trust, told board members yesterday that April had been a particularly busy month for the county's emergency departments and there had been 'unprecedented demand levels'.

He said: "We normally see a two to three per cent increase in emergency demand each year.

"In April, compared to April last year, we saw a 20 per cent increase in our emergency departments."

He said the arrivals of ambulances had also increased by more than 30 per cent.

Mr Wright said the plan to increase nursing staff was something both patients and clinicians wanted.

He added: "I think when you talk about how is the organisation learning, this is a great example of a demonstration of that."

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer, said it would provide more opportunities for career progression and hopefully help retention rates.

However, he admitted there may be challenges with finding people to deliver the plan due to availability.

Dr Edwin Borman, medical director at Sath, said: "This is the correct thing to do. "This is the correct recognition of the nursing challenges we face."

The plan will also see a move to employing more senior level nurses.

A report to the board outlined that the plan would have significant benefits for future recruitment at the hospital, which has struggled and been faced with large agency costs for short term workers.

The Care Quality Commission findings rated urgent and emergency care at the trust as inadequate.

The report says 'crowding' is an issue and nurse leadership in the departments is limited due to both volume and skill mix.