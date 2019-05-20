Record numbers head to hospital with obesity problems in Shropshire

In the 12 months to March 2018, the rate in Telford & Wrekin was 2,018 people treated for obesity as a primary or secondary diagnosis for every 100,000 residents, according to the latest NHS data, and 1,567 for Shropshire.

The Telford figure is up on the previous 12 months when it was 1,660, and higher than all comparable figures back to 2013. The Shropshire figure is also up from 1,392.

A Government minister said the figures highlight the “devastating consequences” of the condition for patients and the NHS.

In Telford in 2017-18, 3,385 patients were treated, and 69 per cent were women. For 85 of those admitted to hospital, obesity was the primary cause.

Shropshire saw 5,200 patients treated, 63 per cent of which were women.

Obesity was the primary cause for 100 of those being admitted to hospital.

There are many conditions where obesity is listed as the secondary cause of time in hospital.

The national figures show the most common are joint problems such as arthritis, or health issues in pregnancy where the woman was obese.

Gallstones, and heart disease contributed to by obesity, were also high on the list of secondary diagnoses.

Across England the number of obesity-related admission has jumped by 15 per cent. In 2017-18, there were around 711,000, up from 617,000 the year before. That’s a rate of 1,323 per 100,000 people.

There are very wide variations across the country.

Wokingham has the lowest rate, 313 per 100,000 people, but in Wirral it’s 11 times higher.

The data also shows that 65 people in Telford and Wrekin were admitted to hospital for weight loss (bariatric) surgery and more than three-quarters of them were women.

Shropshire saw 70 people admitted with again more than three quarters women.