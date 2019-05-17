Oswestry's patients first to use new app to aid recovery

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), will be the first NHS Trust to use myrecovery – an app which is designed for orthopaedic patients, containing information created and approved by the patient’s surgeon and team, so they get the best out of their treatment and recovery.

Initially the hospital is trialling the patient companion app through its Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service, with the plan to roll it out across the trust in the future.

The app includes videos featuring surgeons, physiotherapists and nurses offering tips and advice for patients, as well as providing them with a way to track their progress on the road to recovery. All the content is approved by the patient’s surgeon, making the information tailored to the individual rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon who fronts the Trust’s Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service, said being part of the hospital’s trial of the app was “an extremely exciting opportunity”.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with the myrecovery team, this is something that I have wanted to see for a long time and now I’m one of the first surgeons in the country to be trialling the app. More importantly – my patients will be among the first cohort of NHS patients in the country to use it.

“The app will make a huge difference to our patients’ experiences, they will have all the information they need from us at their fingertips, which will hopefully reduce their anxiety.

“The fact that the content on the app has been created and approved by us will help patients feel reassured that the information they’re getting is reliable.”

As well as improving the overall patient experience, the creators of myrecovery claim there are a number of other benefits to the app, including reducing hospital staff members' workload, as the app aims to keep patient phone calls and emails to a minimum.

Mr Tom Harte, former surgeon and myrecovery chief executive officer, said: “We are extremely excited to partner with RJAH, who have a global reputation for delivering the highest level of care for orthopaedic patients for over 100 years.

“We look forward to working alongside their team of clinical experts in developing the latest tools to support both orthopaedic patients and healthcare professionals.”

The technology company also say using the app will improve the way hospitals report data, helping staff to get a better understanding of patient outcomes, their Trust’s performance and the care it provides.