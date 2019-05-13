Tree sees Shrewsbury care home expansion plans deferred

Maesbrook Nursing Home, in Church Road, applied for permission to add three bedrooms and a fire escape to its buildings.

But Shropshire Council’s Central Planning Committee deferred the plans after Councillor Nic Laurens, the local member, alerted members to the presence of a copper beech tree on site.

Members agreed to look at the plans again once a report had come back about the tree’s importance.

Councillor Laurens said: “There is a very large tree at the back of this care home and I am reliably told that it is regarded as one of the finest example of a copper beech tree in Shropshire.

“Before anything goes ahead a proper root study needs to take place and I urge members to defer this application.”

Members agreed and now the plans will come back before the committee in the coming months.

Shrewsbury Town Council objected to the scheme, saying the design does not fit in with the character of the area.

But council planning officers had recommended the plans for approval.

Shirley Dwyer, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said: “I love Maesbrook and it is a wonderful, caring place.

“This application has come about to help turn three double rooms into six single rooms. So it is not to increase the number of residents, rather a reaction to demand.

“Pressure on hospitals is vast, there are more elderly people than ever and services like this are much needed.”

“Maesbrook offers palliative care and helps ease the burden on hospitals.”

Shannon Franklin, planning case officer said in her report to the committee: “The application seeks planning permission for a revised scheme resulting in the erection of first-floor extensions to the northeast part of main building to create three additional bedrooms; a link corridor to these additional bedrooms with an increase in height of roof and insertion of additional windows.

“A scheme seeking the same works in principle; three additional bedrooms and a link corridor, was permitted in decision on March 15, however, following consultation with the building regulations the applicant is now required to provide an internal fire escape staircase and increased head height.”

She added: “The application relates to Maesbrook Nursing Home which is located in the area of Meole village approximately 2.4km to the south of Shrewsbury town centre.

“The building is situated to the southern end of Church Road, a narrow lane serving the site and other residential properties.

“The building has been extended to both the northeast and southwest sides together with extensions to the rear elevations throughout the 30 years it has operated as a nursing home.”

In a statement, Shrewsbury Town Council said: “The town council objects to this application on the following grounds: Being mindful of the fact that the nursing home is set in a prominent location within the Meole Brace Conservation Area, the style chosen neither enhances nor preserves the area.”

“The building is of particular historical importance and the council regards the link building is of an unsympathetic design within its context and is not in-keeping with the existing building and its historical context.”