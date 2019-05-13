Telford health group to vote on merger plan

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s governing board approved the merger at its meeting on Wednesday.

Telford & Wrekin CCG’s governing board will now also consider the union during a meeting tomorrow.

The discussions will be held alongside those for the group’s operational plan for 2019/20.

The plan sets out the CCG priorities and the direction of travel to enable it to meet the requirements of the NHS long-term plan.

The plan sets out the CCG priorities and the direction of travel to enable it to meet the requirements of the NHS long-term plan.

It covers a range of issues including the development of primary care networks, redesign of community services, improving mental health services and increasing the use of technology.

See also:

Advertising

It also recognises challenges in workforce issues, the rising demand on A&E and for planned care services, as well as significant areas of deprivation in Telford and Wrekin.

The plan states that the CCG is working to ensure patients can avoid hospital admissions where appropriate.

It says the group is implementing a scheme this year which will look at patients who regularly use A&E to find out why and if future attendances could be avoided.

The plan states: "This direct support should begin to move these patients down the tiers from 'urgent today' through to 'urgent in the foreseeable future' and eventually into the self-care tier where they no longer need the regular support of the high intensity service user project."

Advertising

The CCG also intends to review the rapid response team which has operated in Telford for nearly a decade to prevent A&E attendances and hospital admissions.

The plan says the group is "committed to identifying and implementing admissions avoidance schemes within primary care and the community to enable patients to receive care closer to home during times of crisis or deterioration without requiring attendance at a hospital".

The CCG has also commissioned a dedicated team to support six local care homes to enable staff to provide confident, comprehensive care until the end of life for their residents.

This team aims to reduce A&E attendances, hospital admissions and improve patient experience.

It is planning to increase the number of care homes the team deals with to begin to address the NHS long term plan actions relating to improving healthcare for care home residents.

The CCG's governing board will be asked to approve the operational plan when it meets on Tuesday.

It will also consider plans to merge the organisation with Shropshire CCG to cut running costs.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader Shaun Davies previously said his council will fight the plans to merge with Shropshire Council, which he claims amount to the town being “fleeced” to help Shropshire CCG, which has a deficit of more than £70m.

He said: “We will fight this tooth and nail.” However, Shropshire Council said the move was a “positive step”.