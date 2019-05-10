Shropshire council backs controversial health group merger

Earlier this week, Shropshire's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) voted to proceed with plans to merge with Telford CCG, and now, in a statement Shropshire Council has voiced its support what it described as a "positive step".

But Telford & Wrekin Council's leader Shaun Davies has said his council will fight the plans, which he claims amount to the town being "fleeced" to help Shropshire CCG, which has a deficit of more than £70m.

The statement from Shropshire Council said: "Shropshire Council supports Shropshire CCG and Telford & Wrekin CCG becoming one organisation. We have previously made our support for this clear as we believe that a streamlined approach would deliver improved health and wellbeing outcomes, and reduce inequalities of provision for the people of Shropshire.

"This is in line with NHS long-term plans, and helps towards developing a single integrated health and social care system for Shropshire, making services more seamless and more accessible for everyone.

"Integrated care systems are being developed across the UK in which different organisations work as a whole for the benefit of the population, rather than just in their own interests or budget constraints. By working together in this way, new opportunities are presented."

The statement says the merger will help to cut costs by removing duplication.

Optimistic

It says: "We understand that our NHS partners have a challenging task to achieve financial balance across the whole of health and social care, and this is a positive step in reducing both duplication and costs in a way in which the public would expect.

"This marks what we believe is a refreshing and positive change in more effective management to ensure that our communities receive the health care and social care that they need. The public expect their hard-earned taxes to be used wisely and efficiently. We are optimistic that with our partners we can build further on this important improvement.

"It is also important to remember that many of our residents also rely on services provided across borders with other CCGs and we would encourage closer co-operation and working between all CCGs."

The CCGs have said that the plans are designed to help them cut costs by 20 per cent.

Councillor Davies had said: “This is simply Telford and Wrekin being fleeced to sort out Shropshire’s financial problems and years of poor management."

He added: “We are two areas with very different populations and very different health needs and challenges. Sadly the NHS wants to ignore our solution and plough on regardless.

“This feels like the whole ‘Future Fit’ debacle again - Shropshire takes over, Telford and Wrekin loses out, robbed to pay off Shropshire’s debt.

“We will fight this tooth and nail – we cannot be the convenient cure for Shropshire CCG’s years of financial problems and mismanagement."