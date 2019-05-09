Telford hospital unit was forced to close by nursing shortage

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's quality and safety head, Samantha Bunyan, stressed that patients were not endangered by the “clinical decisions unit” closure, but said staffing remains a problem at the hospital.

On average, half the nurses on duty across the main Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust sites are agency staff, but England-wide NHS bodies are helping to boost full-time recruitment, she said.

Miss Bunyan’s report adds that the emergency and maternity departments received surprise CQC inspections the day after the temporary closure, and “progress following the 2018 report was noted”.

In her “provider quality exception” report, which was considered by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s governors yesterday, Miss Bunyan said: “Concerns around staffing levels remain, with reports of nursing staff shortages necessitating the closure of the Clinical Decisions Unit at Princess Royal Hospital over the weekend of the April 13 and 14.”

Many hospitals in the UK have CDUs, which assess patient cases rapidly and aim to avoid unnecessary admissions.

Despite the closure, Miss Bunyan reports: “the SaTH Medical Director reported that safe patient care was provided throughout this period”.

She added: “Reports are received daily from SaTH and averages of 50 per cent substantive versus locum nurse staffing levels are noted.

“Workforce is reported monthly at CQRM [Clinical Quality Review Meeting] and continues to be monitored.

“Health Education England and NHS Improvement continue to work closely with the Trust to support recruitment plans.”

Miss Bunyan added that “an unannounced Care Quality Commission inspection was conducted in the emergency department and in maternity on April 15”.

The full report has not been received, but “progress following the 2018 report was noted, with some recommendation made”, she says.