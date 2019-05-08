Mental health support reminder issued

The figures, which show Sutton Hill as being the area concerned, were released in January and featured in the Shropshire Star at the time but have surfaced again in national reports earlier this week.

As a result the Madeley-based Court Street Community is reminding people with mental health needs that they can get that support in "a safe, secure environment".

Court Street Community is a joint partnership between Telford Mind and Court Street Medical Practice. It provides a range of activities and mental health support to patients of any Telford & Wrekin practice and beyond at the Wellbeing Centre within Court Street Medical Centre.

Need help?

Help and advice for those having a mental health crisis is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.

Shropshire Mind - 01743 368647 or shropshiremind.org

- 01743 368647 or shropshiremind.org Samaritans - 116 123 or samaritans.org

- 116 123 or samaritans.org Access Service for Adult Mental Health - 03001 240365

- 03001 240365 Every Mind Matters - nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters

Wellbeing Centre Manager, Jennifer Caldecott said: "We are well aware of just how many people suffer from poor mental health as we see this on a daily basis so I’m not surprised to see Telford in the top five. Our doors are open to anyone, from any practice – we even have people coming from Stafford and Wolverhampton – to join in activities, talk as much or as little as they wish about their own experiences and receive support and guidance.

"Mind are a fantastic organisation and it is really beneficial both for staff and patients to have them integral to the local health economy. Their knowledge and commitment alongside NHS healthcare means we can offer a unique level of support to anyone who comes to us."

Chief Executive of Telford Mind, Louise Heap, said: "GPs across Telford & Wrekin can testify as to the number of patients they see with poor mental health so this report comes as no real surprise. Being based within a doctors surgery gives us a unique ability to support people as they need it with a seamless process between NHS healthcare and mental health support. Mental health is important to all of us and I really welcome the fact that the spotlight is being shone on this."