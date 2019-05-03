Award-winning orthopaedic surgeon joins Shropshire hospital

Rohit Singh, an upper limb, hand and trauma surgeon, has joined the consultant team at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

Mr Singh has a number of awards under his belt but most notably, is the first surgeon in the country to win two Royal College of Surgeons’ gold medals – in 2017, he was awarded the national gold medal and in 2015, won the President’s gold medal.

He also undertook a prestigious British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH) fellowship, shortly after completing his training.

Having spent the majority of his higher surgical training at RJAH, Mr Singh said he feels 'immensely privileged' that the trust has appointed him.

He said: “I feel incredibly proud to have become part of the consultant team at RJAH.

"Working here in Oswestry is every registrar’s dream, the hospital is an internationally renowned centre of excellence that provides the highest quality patient care and satisfaction.

“I was recently abroad and when asked about what I do and where I work, people knew of the hospital’s stellar reputation. That filled me with pride.

“My personal aims as a consultant will be to provide the highest quality patient care I can, and support with training the next generation of surgeons, while continuing to raise the profile of this wonderful hospital.”

Originally from South Wales, prior to his training, Mr Singh intended to work back where he grew up but his plans changed after spending the majority of his training at RJAH.

He said: “I always wanted to go back home and eventually work in South Wales but having trained here and knowing what a fantastic place RJAH is, I was totally in awe and my plans changed.”

Steve White, RJAH medical director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rohit Singh as consultant orthopaedic surgeon with a speciality in upper limb surgery and trauma. He will be joining Richard Potter’s team of specialists in hand and upper limb surgery at RJAH, and also joining his colleagues on the trauma rota at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“Rohit has great experience in the management of trauma, having completed his full training.

"He has an outstanding CV, demonstrating the interests he has in orthopaedics and trauma, and the many publications he has to his name, where he has made advances in our understanding of pathology and surgical treatments.”