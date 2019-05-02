Telford charity drives to help Ihsan

Race Against Blood Cancer heard about the plight of Ihsan Khan of Leegomery, who was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia last month and now spends much of his time in hospital.

Members of the Telford-based charity decided to host two drives in Wellington this Friday and Saturday in his name, in the hopes of encouraging more people to sign up to the stem cell and bone marrow registers to help people like Ihsan with blood conditions including cancer.

This weekend will also see the charity put on a football match with the proceeds helping to get more people on the registers.

Julie Child from Race Against Blood Cancer said: "Race Against Blood Cancer is a charity set up by a group of friends from Telford.

"Though Ihsan doesn’t have blood cancer, the aim of the charity is to increase the number and diversity of the stem cell/bone marrow register so a member of our team got in touch with Ihsan’s family after seeing the piece in the Shropshire Star to see if we could help.

"We are now working with the family to run two donor drives on Friday and Saturday at mosques in the Telford area.

"However, if people want to sign up as potential donors and can’t make the event they can do so via our website, www.raceagainstbloodcancer.com/join."

On Friday the drives will run from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Jamia Masjid Ghousia in Regent Street, Wellington, and on Saturday from 12pm to 3pm at Telford Central Mosque at King Street.

Ihsan's condition means his bone marrow can't produce enough red or white blood cells so he needs a transplant.

None of his immediate family matched closely enough for him to have a risk-free transplant, and his mother Assia said the family is "heartbroken" to see him so ill.

Race Against Blood Cancer was set up in 2015 by a group of professionals who seek to increase the total number of people on the stem cell and bone marrow register, particularly those from minority groups who are poorly represented on the register.

The group will hold a charity football day this Sunday, accompanied by food, alcohol, a raffle and games.

Two matches will be held between four teams of volunteers, and the entertainment at the Wellington Amateurs Fortis Stadium in Oakengates will begin at 12.30pm.