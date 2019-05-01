Patients enjoy pamper treats

They are now offering free pamper sessions once a month at the Red Lion Hotel in Holyhead Road, Wellington.

Michelle Ebrey, from Pure Beauty, and her team are offering relaxing holistic facials, hand and arm massages, reiki healing, eyebrow threading and Indian head massage.

Michelle says the sessions can help those suffering with cancer, depression and anxiety, offering them a way to relax and feel good about themselves.

The pamper sessions run for two hours and the next workshop will be held at the hotel on June 3, from 11am to 1pm.

Treatment

Michelle said: “Our holistic and pampering mornings are very good relaxation time for ladies and gentlemen going through cancer treatment and anyone suffering from depression and anxiety.

“The treatments relax the mind, body and soul. All my team are volunteers that volunteer their time to help others.”

The other beauty and holistic therapists who help to run the sessions are Angela Jarvis, from Serenity Therapies, Annie Van-Maassen from Sacred Garden, Sonya Rowenhurst, a No7 beauty advisor and Raheel Kaji, from Blissful Beauty By Raheel.

People can book a place at the next pamper workshop by calling the team on 07508 264601.

They can also contact Michelle or Angela by searching for Pure Beauty or Serenity Therapies on Facebook.