Hospital rooms in Shropshire over safe capacity number

NHS England data shows that, on average, 660 out of 716 beds were occupied at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Levels reached an average of 92 per cent, exceeding the recommended 85 per cent to maintain patient safety standards.

Most of the beds were reserved for patients with general and acute illnesses, such as pneumonia or kidney stones.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at Sath, said the trust was continuing to experience very high numbers of patients presenting at its A&Es who then need admitting into hospital.

He said: “We are working closely with our NHS partners and social care providers to ensure that those patients who can leave hospital can do so in a safe and timely manner.”

The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which also provides health services in Shropshire, matched the national average at 88 per cent.

On average, 415 out of 473 beds at the trust were occupied between October and December. The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, stayed within recommended safe capacity, breaking the trend of overcrowding across England. Figures show an average of 125 out of 160 beds were occupied during the period – 78 per cent.