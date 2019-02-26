Market Drayton medical practice rated good by inspectors

Drayton Medical Practice received the rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission last month.

A report into the inspection says the medical practice provides care in a way that keeps patients safe and protects them from avoidable harm.

The care which patients received was described as effective and inspectors said staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect, involving them in decisions about their care.

The report continued: “The practice organised and delivered services to meet patients’ needs.

“Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.”

The practice also had a part-time community and care co-ordinator to help assist patients of any age in need of help, support and advice by offering a signposting service and support.

Inspectors found regular meetings were held with staff to share information and practice performance.

The report said the way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care.

Advertising

The practice team includes 11 GP partners, nine practice nurses, two healthcare assistants, two phlebotomists, a practice manager, a management assistant, a reception manager, IT supervisor, reception and administrative staff.

The practice was inspected on January 21.

It was rated ‘good’ overall and for providing services that were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.