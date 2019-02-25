Mental health counselling services in Shropshire set for change

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which buys health services on behalf of people in the county, says it will not be renewing individual counsellor contracts, but services will be provided through another programme.

Health chiefs say it follows advice from NHS England due to wide variation in the counselling service on areas such as waiting times.

The CCG is looking to have psychological services delivered through the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme.

The programme began in 2008 and aims to transform treatment of adult anxiety disorders and depression in England.

Patients will be offered more choice and the opportunity to access a wider range of treatments, according to health commissioners.

The existing counsellors are to be given the opportunity to become IAPT practitioners with the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT).

The trust provides physical and mental health, learning disability and adult social care services across Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Shropshire.

Shropshire CCG says briefings have been planned for those interested and the service will be expanded over the next few months to cover all GP practices in the county.

The IAPT practitioners are expected to work within GP practices as the counsellors currently do.

Dr Julie Davies, director of performance and delivery for Shropshire CCG, said: “The decision not to continue the counselling contracts was not taken lightly.

"It follows advice from NHS England as there is currently a lot of variation in the counselling service on areas such as waiting times.

"Therefore to ensure there is a more consistent, quality service for all patients, the CCG is looking to have these psychological services delivered through the IAPT programme.

"For patients this means there will be a choice in who they see, and where they are seen, as well as the opportunity to access a wider range of treatments.

“This transition is part of a move across the whole country, not just Shropshire, to encourage more people to use IAPT services which are accredited and regulated through national agencies.

“IAPT offers cognitive behaviour therapy, which is also known as talking therapy, and it is used to treat anxiety and depression as well a range of other mental and physical health issues.

“Transition plans will be discussed and agreed with any individual affected by this decision."

For more information about the IAPT programme visit england.nhs.uk/mental-health/adults/iapt/